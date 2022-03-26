24-year-old held for assaulting man near Delhi’s Saket Metro station
A 33-year-old Sikh man was allegedly assaulted by three persons, including a man and his sister, during a road rage incident near the Saket Metro station in south Delhi on Saturday afternoon, police said, adding that the Sikh man’s turban fell during the scuffle.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said the 24-year-old man, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, was arrested and booked for rash driving, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, and common intention, a case regarding which was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 279, 323, 341, and 34.
Police identified the arrested man as one Shobhit Sejwal, but did not identify his 28-year-old sister, or the third person travelling in their car.
DCP Jaiker said that around 3.15pm on Saturday, Narender Singh, a resident of Jawahar Park in Devli Khanpur, was riding his scooter towards Saket from Vasant Kunj. When he neared the Saket Metro station traffic signal, a car hit his scooter.
“Singh asked the occupants--two men and a woman--to stop, and a heated argument ensued. It turned into a scuffle, during which Singh’s turban fell. The three perpetrators then fled the spot, leaving their car behind. We sent Singh was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for a medical examination and recorded his statement there,” said DCP Jaiker.
During the investigation, the police found who the car belonged to. They questioned the car owner, who told the police that his son and daughter drive the car. The police then arrested the car owner’s son. Further inquiry is underway, DCP Jaiker added.
