25 years after Connaught Place shooting, victim awarded ₹15 lakh
Twenty-five years after a police shootout at Connaught Place (CP) on March 31, 1997, the Delhi high court has granted compensation of ₹15 lakhs to a victim of the incident, saying that the injury due to state action needs to be considered at “higher standard” as compared to ordinary cases of negligence and inaction.
The man, Tarun Preet Singh, had moved court in 1998 seeking compensation of ₹1 crore after he was grievously injured in the shootout and continued to carry shrapnel in his body which caused a slight disability in his right hand.
According to Singh’s plea, he along with two of his friends were travelling in a car and had stopped at Barakhamba Road, near CP when a shootout involving the Delhi police, took place.
Two of the friends died in the incident and the petitioner sustained injuries.
Later, 10 police officials were convicted and awarded life imprisonment, a punishment that was upheld by the Supreme Court.
On April 26, while deciding the compensation plea, justice Prathiba M Singh said that the petitioner has lost his entire period of youth, being embroiled in proceedings relating to the incident as the matter remained pending for 25 years.
“Injury caused due to the state action and that too one, where the police officials were convicted of criminal offences and not some inaction or negligence, needs to be considered at a higher standard as compared to those of ordinary cases of negligence and inaction,” Justice Singh said.
Go First to operate direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah soon
The ministry of civil aviation has allocated flight rights between Srinagar and Sharjah five times a week to Go First airlines thus paving the way for the resumption of direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah. The flights were suspended owing to “unknown reasons” in January. However, the flights are being again resumed in the coming weeks. J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in a tweet said that the ministry of civil aviation has approved the flights.
Cops arrest burglar suspected in string of thefts in south Delhi
A 32-year-old suspected burglar suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was arrested after a brief chase and gunfight inside the Jahanpanah City Forest near Greater Kailash-2 (GK-2) in south Delhi early Friday morning. The shoot-out with the six-member police team happened nearly 10 minutes after the suspect and his four accomplices made unsuccessful burglary attempts at two houses in Block H, GK-3, nearly 700 metres from the shoot-out spot, police said.
Omar Abdullah welcomes ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal’s rejoining of government
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, while welcoming IAS officer Shah Faesal's rejoining of government said that he is going to serve the government that imprisoned him. Indian Administrative Service officer Shah Faesal, who had tendered his resignation in 2019 in order to contest elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, has been allowed to rejoin the government, officials said on Thursday.
Major among 3 soldiers injured in mine blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
An army officer was among three soldiers injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district on Friday, officials said. A defence spokesperson said that during a routine patrol along the LoC in the KG sector, a Major and two soldiers were injured in a mine blast. The injured were identified as Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir and Havildar Hukum.
Kejriwal calls for concrete steps to tackle coal crisis
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Centre ought to take “concrete steps” to overcome the coal crisis which has gripped the entire country with the capital clocking its highest ever power demand for the month of April at 6,197 megawatts (MW) even as the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited assured that all its units at Dadri and Unchahar power plants were running at full capacity.
