257 MCD roads to go under knife ahead of G20

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), as part of its preparations for the G20 Summit, as identified 257 road stretches to take up for repair works, the civic body has stated.

“We have accelerated road repair work keeping in view of upcoming G20 meetings to be held in Delhi between March 2023 and September 2023. 257 streets have been identified in 12 zones that require immediate repair work. MCD would also carry out repair work of drains along with the roads,” the MCD spokesperson stated.

“A fund of ₹182.85 crore would be allocated for repair of roads under the jurisdiction of MCD. MCD has also identified 40 major roads, where potholes repair is being taken up. The work is targeted to complete before G20 foreign ministers meet in March 2023,” the spokesperson stated.

In Delhi, MCD looks at roads which has a width of less than 60ft. The corporation is divided in 12 administrative zones, and a zone-wise distribution of the stretches identified shows that the civic body has earmarked 23 stretches in Najafgarh zone, 14 in West zone, 15 in Shahdara North zone, 27 in Keshavpuram zone, 53 in Karol Bagh zone, 15 in Narela zone, 30 in Rohini zone, 6 in South zone, 19 in Centre zone, 17 in Shahdara South zone, 27 in City-SP zone and 11 in Civil Lines zone.

The horticulture wing of the civic body will also undertake greening of 375 public spaces during the winter season as part of the preparations for the summit. The MCD spokesperson said that as per the directions received from lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s office, an action plan has been formulated for the aesthetic upgradation of the sites, which include major intersections, roundabouts, spaces below flyovers, vertical greens and recreational public spaces like parks.

HT had earlier reported that under the G20 preparation action plan, the civic body plans to put up public art installations at 55 locations, develop water fountains, undertake illumination of trees at Seven Wonder Park at Sarai Kale Khan, Bharat Darshan Park at Punjabi Bagh and Shaheedi Park at ITO, as well as major markets.

