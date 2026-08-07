25-year-old dies of electrocution on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

New Delhi: A 25-year-old unidentified man died of electrocution on the central verge of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in the Shastri Park area in northeast Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 10am near pillar number 52 when the man was trying to cross the central verge and came in contact with high-voltage electric wires, police said. (Representational image)

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The incident took place around 10am near pillar number 52 when the man was trying to cross the central verge and came in contact with high-voltage electric wires, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahul Alwal said around 10am the Shastri Park police station received information about the incident. A police team rushed to the spot and secured the area. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A forensic team also examined the spot.

“It appeared that the man had climbed over the approximately 6-foot-high metal railing of the central verge. It is suspected that after crossing the railing, he stepped onto an electrical panel adjacent to pillar number 52 and came in contact with high-voltage electrical wires,” the DCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} A video clip shows the victim, who was wearing slippers, lying on the central verge and his one foot in contact with electric wires. Police said proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the electrocution. The body was preserved in the mortuary of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for identification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video clip shows the victim, who was wearing slippers, lying on the central verge and his one foot in contact with electric wires. Police said proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the electrocution. The body was preserved in the mortuary of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for identification. {{/usCountry}}

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“Forensic experts also examined the electrical panel and the high-voltage electric wires to ascertain what led to the electrocution,” said a police officer.