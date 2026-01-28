In the third shootout in four days in northeast Delhi, a 25-year-old man was shot dead at an eatery in Seelampur area in broad daylight on Tuesday. 25-year-old man shot dead by unknown assailants in Seelampur

Police identified the victim as Tariq Hassan, a resident of Delhi. He was allegedly shot inside a biryani shop in K-Block at around 3 pm. However, it was not immediately clear how he was shot or by whom, with police also investigating if it was an accidental firing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said police received information that a man had been shot from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital around 5:30 pm.

At the hospital, a friend of victim told the police that “after having biryani, he was washing his hands inside while Tariq was standing behind him. When the friend turned around, he found Tariq sitting down. Tariq then claimed that he had been hit with a bullet. The friend took him to GTB Hospital in an auto-rickshaw,” said an officer.

At the hospital, a doctor declared him brought dead.

The DCP said a first information report (FIR) has been registered in the case and an investigation is in progress into the motive and to identify the accused. Police said Tariq’s friend is also being questioned.

This is the third shootout in the area in last four days. On Friday, a 24-year-old man, identified as Faizan, was shot dead twice by a father-son duo inside a cafe in Maujpur around 11.30 pm.

On Saturday night, a 32-year-old property dealer Sameer, also called Kammu Pehelwan, was shot five times at close range near his house in Shastri Park. Investigators said no arrests have been made in either of the cases.