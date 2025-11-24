25-year-old rapes, assaults minor relative in Dwarka; yet to be held

A 25-year-old man allegedly raped and assaulted his minor relative in the washroom of a community centre in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Sunday, police said, adding that they are verifying the claims and the accused has yet to be arrested. The 15-year-old girl had come to Delhi with her family to attend a wedding (Representative photo)

The 15-year-old girl, who is studying in Class 9, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi and had come to Delhi with her family to attend a wedding at the location of the incident. She was rescued after relatives who heard her screaming for help raised an alarm.

Police were informed about the incident at around 3.10am. “A PCR call was received regarding rape with a 15-year-old girl in bathroom of community centre. We rushed there and found the girl. She alleged that when she stepped inside the washroom, her relative assaulted her and raped her. Hearing her shouting for help, her relatives rescued her,” a senior police officer said.

The accused is also a resident of Hardoi and lives near her home. Police said the girl was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“We also spoke to her father who works as a labourer. He told us 20-30 members of their family had taken a bus to attend a wedding. At the community centre, the bus halted and the girl and others went to the washroom. Some women saw the accused sexually assaulting her and raised an alarm,” the officer said.

A case under sections of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, police said.