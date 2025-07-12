Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
25-year-old woman hires snatchers to steal husband’s phone, 2 held

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 05:42 AM IST

Police said the complainant’s wife was in a relationship with another man. When her husband learnt about her affair three months ago, he secretly transferred her photographs with her boyfriend to his mobile phone.

A 25-year-old woman and her 27-year-old associate were apprehended on Thursday for allegedly orchestrating phone snatching of the former’s husband in order to delete her personal photos with her boyfriend, police said.

According to police, the incident happened last month when two masked men on a scooter snatched the victim’s phone while he was on his way back home from work. The man, 30, is a nurse at south Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, and is a resident of Sultanpur.

Police said they arrested one of the snatchers, Ankit Gahlot, 27, from Rajasthan’s Barmer on Thursday. During interrogation, Gahlot told police that he had executed the snatching with the woman’s boyfriend, who is currently at large.

Police have not shared names of the phone snatching victim and his wife, who is a homemaker and was apprehended.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said the scooter used in the crime was taken on rent from Daryaganj. “Using the Aadhaar and mobile details from the rental shop, the accused were traced to Balotra in Rajasthan’s Barmer. He was held and the snatched phone was recovered from his possession,” Chauhan said.

The DCP added that Gahlot’s interrogation revealed the complainant’s wife was in a relationship with another man. When her husband learnt about her affair three months ago, he secretly transferred her photographs with her boyfriend to his mobile phone. When the woman learnt about the transferred images, she told her boyfriend about it and they together hatched the phone snatching plan, police said.

“Her boyfriend then roped in his friend, Gahlot. She provided them with her husband’s daily route and work timings. After the snatching, the woman’s boyfriend deleted all data from the phone and gave it back to Gahlot, who was in possession of it when we nabbed him. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding boyfriend,” Chauhan added.

News / Cities / Delhi / 25-year-old woman hires snatchers to steal husband’s phone, 2 held
