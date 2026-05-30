26-yr-old man held for stabbing teenager in Paschim Vihar

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly, along with his cousin, stabbed a teenage boy multiple times before throwing him in the drain in west Delhi, assuming he had died, Delhi Police crime branch said on Friday. Accused was found to have a criminal record, including three cases of robbery and assault.

The incident took on May 19 in Meera Bagh, near Paschim Vihar. Police received a call about a stabbing and team found the minor boy severely injured inside the drain. He was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

Before becoming unconscious, he told police that Mandeep alias Monu and Shivam (both identified by one name) had stabbed him, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjeev Yadav said. Accordingly, a case of attempt to murder was registered at the police station, and teams were formed to nab the alleged attackers.

On Thursday, the DCP said, the crime branch’s anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) arrested 26-year-old suspect Mandeep alias Monu, a resident of Uttam Nagar West, from near Bakkarwala Mor in southwest Delhi.

Police said that the two men had planned to kill the minor because he was in a relationship with Monu’s sister.

The 26-year-old was found to have a criminal record, including three cases of robbery and assault. He had been in jail for three years and had been released from jail about two months ago, police said.

The two accused had been looking for the perfect opportunity to kill the teenager, the DCP said. They spotted him on Arya Samaj Road in Uttar Nagar. They lured him to the Meera Bagh drain, where they stabbed him with the intention to kill. When they were sure that he was dead, they threw the injured boy into the drain to hide their crime. Thereafter, the two fled the area,” added DCP Yadav.