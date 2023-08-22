Delhi man accused of robbery went missing after Covid parole; arrested: Police

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man who had gone missing after being released on Covid-19 parole to decongest prisons has been arrested by the crime branch, police said on Tuesday.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Yadav said Rohit Daima, 27, a resident of Rani Bagh, and his two associates were arrested by the crime branch in 2020 on charges of robbing a person of ₹10 lakh at gunpoint in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar.

Like many other undertrials at the time, Daima was granted parole to decongest prisons during the peak of Covid 19 pandemic. But he went missing after being told to surrender and return to jail in 2021.

Police said Daima was arrested on Monday following a tip about his visit to the Rohini court complex. Yadav said Daima was a class 12 passout and faces seven criminal cases.