27-yr-old woman held for trying to blackmail wife of Maha deputy CM

The daughter of one of Mumbai’s most notorious bookies, Anil Jaisinghani, was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly trying to blackmail the wife of Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who also serves as state’s home minister. Aniksha Jaisinghani, 27, was arrested by Malabar Hill police from her residence at Ulhasnagar following an FIR filed on February 20 by Amruta Fadnavis.

Amruta Fadnavis

Speaking in the House during the ongoing budget session of Maharashtra assembly, the deputy CM said the effort to blackmail his wife was part of a larger political conspiracy by his opponents though he refrained from taking any names saying he was awaiting more proof.

In her FIR, Amruta has said that she met Aniksha in November 2021 when the daughter of the cricket bookie introduced herself as a designer of clothes, jewellery and footwear. In the FIR, she also says that Aniksha visited their official bungalow several times and showed up at many of her public events with the request to be the brand ambassador for her clothes and jewellery. Things began to sour, Amruta said in the FIR, when Aniksha not only sought her help to clear cases against her father but also offered her information about other bookies, saying together they could make money off the information. Fadnavis says she refused to do so which is when Aniksha began to harass her with screenshots of messages, the two women had purportedly exchanged, including a video where a member of Fadnavis’s staff is seen counting some cash from a bag. Amruta Fadnavis told the Malabar Hill police station that Anisksha had once waylaid her after a public event and offered her a bribe of ₹1 crore to save her father an offer that she turned down.

“We have arrested her and are questioning her. We have seized 3 of her phones and are also trying to ascertain her father’s whereabouts,” said a police officer who did not want to be quoted.