The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to file an action taken report on alleged encroachment of forest land and illegal tree felling in Chattarpur. The directions were issued on July 24.

28 trees felled without permission in Chattarpur, NGT seeks action report

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The tribunal had constituted a joint committee on January 30 after an applicant alleged that trees had been illegally felled at a farm in Ambedkar Colony, Chattarpur.

According to the committee’s report, the site has 125 trees, of which 28 trees, including neem, peepal, siris and subabul, were found to have been cut without permission from the designated tree officer. The committee also found encroachment on forest land.

The Delhi government informed the tribunal that revenue records confirmed the land was classified as forest land and that action was being initiated against those responsible for the encroachment. Taking note of the submission, the tribunal directed the government to file a status report within six weeks.