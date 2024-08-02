28-year-old held for shooting woman dead near Gokalpuri flyover in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Friday said it has a 28-year-old man for allegedly shooting a 30-year-old woman dead near the Gokalpuri flyover, northeast Delhi, earlier this week. The victim, Simranjeet Kaur, died after Choudhary fired at her from atop the Gokalpuri flyover following an argument with her husband on Wednesday afternoon. (Representational image)

Police officers said at least eight rounds of fire were exchanged between them and the suspect, identified as Majid Choudhary. “Choudhary is a repeat offender, previously involved in a murder case and two attempt to murder cases. He was hit by two bullets – one in each leg,” an officer said. The accused was arrested at Gokalpuri Nala Road in the early hours of Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that Choudhary was admitted to Guru Teg Bhadur Hospital, where is underdoing treatment. He is out of danger and stable.

The victim, Simranjeet Kaur, died after Choudhary fired at her from atop the Gokalpuri flyover following an argument with her husband on Wednesday afternoon. Kaur’s husband, Heera Singh, 40, was riding the bike when it accidentally brushed against Choudhary’s two-wheeler. The two had a spat, after which Singh took a left and was riding under the flyover while Choudhary rode towards the flyover. Soon, Choudhary fired a gun from the top of the flyover, which hit Kaur, killing her on the spot. The couple’s two sons, aged 12 and 4, were also on the motorcycle. The family was going to a bank in Jyoti Nagar for some work.

A pistol loaded with three rounds and a TVS Apache bike were recovered from Choudhary.

“Choudhary was originally aiming his pistol at Singh. But since the bike was moving, the bullet missed him and hit his wife. The bullet fired from a height of nearly 35 feet entered through the right neck of Kaur and got stuck in her chest. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival,” added Tirkey.

A case of murder was registered, and multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the suspect. Police scanned the CCTV cameras installed on the routes taken by the suspect after the crime, which showed him going to Sahibabad. Further probe led to his identification. He was released from jail on bail in June last year in an attempt to murder registered against him in Sahibabad in 2022.

On Thursday night, the DCP said, the anti-auto theft squad of northeast district police received information that the suspect will be coming to Gokalpuri to meet an associate in the early hours of Friday. The information was developed, and a trap was laid around the meeting point on the Nala Road.

“Around 3.45am, Choudhary arrived on a motorcycle. As he was asked to surrender, he took out a firearm and fired three rounds at the police party. Our team responded and fired with five bullets, two of which hit Choudhary’s legs, and he was caught,” added Tirkey.