A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth around ₹1 crore from a Supreme Court advocate’s house in south Delhi’s Pamposh Enclave, police said on Sunday.

28-yr-old arrested for robbery at SC advocate’s house in south Delhi

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They added that police recovered most of the stolen valuables, including luxury watches and diamond jewellery, and ₹3.57 lakh cash.

Police identified the accused as Sanwara Gujjar alias Sunil, a resident of Madanpur Khadar originally from Rajasthan’s Tonk. Gujjar had been declared absconding in an earlier theft case registered in 2020 at New Friends Colony police station, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said the burglary at the advocate’s house occurred on May 20 when the advocate, who is in his late 30s and practices in the Supreme Court of India, had stepped out. He returned at night only to find the locks broken and jewellery worth ₹1 crore and ₹6.5 lakh cash missing.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on his complaint, police registered an e-FIR at Greater Kailash police station under sections 305 (theft) and 331(3) (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on his complaint, police registered an e-FIR at Greater Kailash police station under sections 305 (theft) and 331(3) (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a probe. {{/usCountry}}

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DCP Mittal said, “Over 250 CCTV cameras were scanned and Gujjar’s movement was tracked over nearly 10 km. He was identified and apprehended within 48 hours of the burglary.”

On May 22, police conducted a raid following a tip-off, leading to Gujjar’s arrest, police said. During questioning, Gujjar allegedly confessed to the burglary and led police to the stolen valuables.

Among the recovered items are a diamond watch worth ₹12 lakh, a Tag Heuer watch worth ₹3 lakh, a diamond solitaire ring, earrings, a moon bracelet, and ₹3.57 lakh cash, police said.

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Investigators said the investigation revealed Gujjar would conduct reconnaissance of residential colonies during daytime and specifically target locked houses. He would frequently change hideouts and sell stolen jewellery through local contacts to avoid detection, they added.

DCP Mittal added that efforts were underway to identify receivers and possible associates linked to the disposal of stolen jewellery.

Police said the accused is a school dropout who previously worked as a gardener in residential houses. He had been declared absconding in an earlier case and non-bailable warrants had been issued against him by a court in April this year.