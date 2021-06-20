Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
295k doses available for 18-44 age group: Atishi

Presenting the Delhi government’s daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said Delhi now has 258,000 doses of Covishield and 37,000 doses of Covaxin available for the 18-44 age group.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:48 AM IST
"Here, we are happy to share that Delhi on Friday received 167,000 Covishield doses for the 18-44 age group,” said Atishi.(Screengrab)

With Delhi receiving fresh stock of 167,000 Covishield doses for people in the 18-44 age group, the total vaccines available for the group has now gone up to 295,000, senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi said on Saturday.

Presenting the Delhi government’s daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said Delhi now has 258,000 doses of Covishield and 37,000 doses of Covaxin available for the 18-44 age group.

“We have seen that the speed of the vaccination drive goes up with the availability of vaccines for the 18-44 age group, and goes down as soon as the centres are on the verge of running out of stock. Here, we are happy to share that Delhi on Friday received 167,000 Covishield doses for the 18-44 age group,” said Atishi.

