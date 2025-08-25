29-year-old killed, 2 injured in quarrel over money in Delhi

A 29-year-old man was killed and two others were critically injured by a group of men after a quarrel over money at JJ Colony in Bawana, North West Delhi, on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. According to police, there was an altercation between the victims and accused over a financial transaction in which the accused allegedly failed to return money. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Niyaz, a resident of the JJ Colony who was declared dead on arrival at Maharshi Valmiki Hospital. The injured men, identified by their first name as Tosin, 20, and Nihal, 34, were first taken to MV Hospital and later referred to Lok Nayak Hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, there was an altercation between the victims and accused over a financial transaction in which the accused allegedly failed to return money. “The deceased and his associates first assaulted the accused. The accused and his friends retaliated with knives, stabbing Niyaz and the two others,” said a senior officer.

The incident was reported to a patrolling police officer at 10pm. A police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to hospital.

An FIR under sections of murder, conspiracy and common intention of the BNS was registered at Narela Industrial Area police station. Two accused, identified as Toshif and Arru, have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the third accused, police said.

Police said that investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and verify if any others were involved.