2nd-yr DU student hurt trying to escape assault

A 20-year-old Delhi University student on Wednesday suffered serious injuries when he jumped from the fourth floor of a building in Mukherjee Nagar, allegedly to escape being assaulted by a group of students, police said on Monday, adding two of the suspects who harassed him have been arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that on Wednesday, the man had gone to the building to meet a man he met on a dating app. “The two had been talking on social media for some time. When he reached the spot, some people started harassing him about his sexual orientation and tried to extort him for money. When he told them he only had ₹270 on him, they tried to assault him. Scared for his life, he jumped from the building and suffered serious injuries. He was later admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital from where he was referred to Lok Nayak Hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday and is doing fine now,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DCP added that he named three people in his complaint. “A case under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention of committing crime) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against them at Mukherjee Nagar police station. Two of them, later identified as Sachin (18) and Nivesh (22), both from Haryana, were arrested. They are also students preparing for different competitive examinations. Raids are being conducted to nab the third suspect in this case,” she said.