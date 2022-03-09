3 arrested for killing relative in North Delhi

A 44-year-old woman was arrested along with her son and his friend for allegedly thrashing her 35-year-old relative to death on Thursday (March 3) in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla, police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified by his first name, Jaipal, was murdered allegedly to avenge the humiliation he caused to the woman by assaulting her, making a video and forwarding it to her, her son and at least two other relatives .

The arrested persons were identified as Chandrawati alias Radha Devi, a resident of Kakrola Housing Complex in Delhi, her son Dheeraj, 19, and his friend Satish, 22.

Jaipal’s nude and semi decomposed body was found around midnight on March 6 in a flat in Sarai Rohilla, said DCP(north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“The suspects were identified and arrested with the help of their photograph that Jaipal’s neighbour had clicked on his cellphone on March 3,” said Kalsi.

