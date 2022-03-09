3 arrested for killing relative in North Delhi
A 44-year-old woman was arrested along with her son and his friend for allegedly thrashing her 35-year-old relative to death on Thursday (March 3) in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla, police said on Tuesday.
The man, identified by his first name, Jaipal, was murdered allegedly to avenge the humiliation he caused to the woman by assaulting her, making a video and forwarding it to her, her son and at least two other relatives .
The arrested persons were identified as Chandrawati alias Radha Devi, a resident of Kakrola Housing Complex in Delhi, her son Dheeraj, 19, and his friend Satish, 22.
Jaipal’s nude and semi decomposed body was found around midnight on March 6 in a flat in Sarai Rohilla, said DCP(north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.
“The suspects were identified and arrested with the help of their photograph that Jaipal’s neighbour had clicked on his cellphone on March 3,” said Kalsi.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
NEET UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that the "decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country".
-
Lovlina, Nikhat, Jaismine book their spot for Women's World Championships
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen outpunched their respective opponents to seal their berths in this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in the selection trials
-
Relationship tips: How being mindful in love can strengthen your bond
Many of us at times find our relationship going through a rough patch just because we are not listening to our partner. Some of us could be using words that hurt. It is possible that one may be quite controlling and not letting the other person take decisions on their own. When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding. It may not only repair your relationship with self, your partner or your friends, but also deepen it.