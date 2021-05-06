Home / Cities / Delhi News / 3 arrested for passing off fire extinguishers as oxygen cylinders
3 arrested for passing off fire extinguishers as oxygen cylinders

Apart from the empty fire extinguishers, 26 oxygen cylinder nozzles, two electric grinder machines used for removing the red paint of fire extinguishers, three silver spray paint cans, and other items, were also seized
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 05:10 AM IST
Police arrested three and seized 532 empty fire extinguishers -- painted black and fitted with nozzles to make them look like oxygen cylinders.

Police searched a scrap godown in outer Delhi’s Alipur, and arrested three men for passing off empty fire extinguishers as oxygen cylinders, and selling them at exorbitant rates. Police said they seized 532 empty fire extinguishers -- painted black and fitted with nozzles to make them look like oxygen cylinders -- from the godown.

“Liquid oxygen is filled in a cylinder at a pressure of 300 bars (1 bar = 100,000 Pa). Oxygen cylinders are made of tough metal, and are tested as per the protocol before they are deemed fit for use and refilling. But fire extinguishers do not need that much pressure. If a fire extinguisher is used for refilling oxygen, it may burst because of the high pressure and cause danger to human lives,” said Delhi Fire Services (DSF) chief Atul Garg.

Apart from the empty fire extinguishers, 26 oxygen cylinder nozzles, two electric grinder machines used for removing the red paint of fire extinguishers, three silver spray paint cans, and other items, were also seized

