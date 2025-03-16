3 boys apprehended for abducting teen for 50K ransom in S Delhi

Three boys were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old boy for a ₹50,000 ransom in south Delhi’s Mehrauli on Tuesday, police said on Friday. One of the accused had posed as a girl on a social media platform to lure the victim. During interrogation, police said that one of the accused planned the kidnapping to pay scooter installments for a delivery job. (Representational image)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Achin Garg said that police received a call around 6 pm on Tuesday from a man reporting that his 17-year-old cousin had gone to meet a girl he met on a social media platform near Saket Metro Station but was kidnapped by three boys on a scooter. “The victim’s friend, who had accompanied him, informed the caller about the abduction,” he added.

A case of kidnapping was registered, and police used social media data and technology to track the suspects to a forested area in Tughlakabad, where they were apprehended, and the victim was rescued.

During interrogation, police said that one of the accused planned the kidnapping to pay scooter installments for a delivery job. He created a fake social media profile of a woman with over 30,000 followers, tricking the victim into meeting.

Police said all accused were produced in Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) before being sent to observation homes. The apprehended suspsects are from slum clusters in south Delhi, and their ages are being verified, they added.