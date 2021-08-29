Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 3 boys drown in Yamuna Sunday morning, 1 rescued by local divers
delhi news

3 boys drown in Yamuna Sunday morning, 1 rescued by local divers

A police team reached the Yamuna ghat and found that the local divers had rescued one boy Bunty. The bodies of the three other boys were fished out from the river by the rescue team members and taken to a nearby hospital.
By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 01:04 PM IST
The boys had gone to Sur Ghat in Wazirabad to swim in the Yamuna river on Sunday morning when the mishap happened. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO/Representative use)

Three minor boys aged between 15 and 16 years drowned in the Yamuna river and one was rescued by local divers in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Sunday morning. All four were residents of Brijpuri in northeast Delhi, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said a caller informed the police control room (PCR) at around 5:30 am that four children were drowning in the river near Sur Ghat at Wazirabad.

A police team reached there and found that the local divers had rescued Bunty, 15. The bodies of the three other boys were fished out from the river by the rescue team members and taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead. They were identified as Somveer, 16, Pankaj, 15, and Sumit, 15. Bunty is Somveer’s brother, said a police officer.

The officer said that all the four boys had left their homes around 5 am for a morning walk in a nearby park. From the park, they went to Sur Ghat to swim in the Yamuna river. Since some construction work related to Delhi Metro Rail was going on there, the boys walked further and jumped into the river.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi Police ASI shoots himself on duty, hospitalised

Delhi: Chandni Chowk revamp to be inaugurated on Sept 12

Delhi cabinet okays 139 crore budget for cloud-linked health management system

Delhi govt recommends three top doctors for Padma Awards
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP