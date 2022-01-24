Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 3 cops in CBI net for graft
delhi news

3 cops in CBI net for graft

The 3, including the Kalindi Kunj SHO, were held for demanding ₹39,000 bribe.
The complainant subsequently approached the CBI which laid a trap and caught the constable who received the bribe in the presence of the head constable.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three personnel from Kalindi Kunj police station, including the station house officer (SHO), for allegedly demanding a bribe of 39,000 to allow the construction of a boundary wall.

A CBI official said a case was filed against SHO Bhushan Kumar Azad, head constable Rakesh Yadav and constable Dinesh (who goes by a single name).

The complainant alleged that the SHO, through Yadav, allegedly demanded 500 per square yard to allow the construction of a boundary wall surrounding a plot of 132 square yards at Madanpur Khadar Extension Part 3, under the jurisdiction of Kalindi Kunj police station. The complainant claimed that he was later able to bring down the amount to 300 per square yard, reducing the total amount to 39,000.

The complainant subsequently approached the CBI which laid a trap and caught the constable who received the bribe in the presence of the head constable.

RELATED STORIES

“Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the arrested personnel. All the arrested persons will be produced in court,” said a CBI official.

Delhi Police officers did not respond to requests seeking comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi police cbi graft case
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP