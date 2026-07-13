3 Harry Boxer gang shooters held over extortion bid, plotting targeted killings

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested three alleged shooters linked to the Harry Boxer gang, accused of an extortion bid and threatening businessmen and procuring firearms for carrying out targeted killings, an officer said on Sunday.

Police recovered three sophisticated pistols, including a 9 mm pistol and a Beretta pistol, along with 26 live cartridges. (Representative photo)

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The accused were identified as a 19-year-old resident of Tughlakabad and 23-year-old and 22-year-old residents of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The arrests were made while investigating an extortion case registered at the North Rohini police station in March after a businessman received WhatsApp calls and messages from foreign numbers demanding ₹1 crore. The caller allegedly identified himself as Harry Boxer and threatened to kill the businessman or a member of his family if the money was not paid.

According to investigators, the complainant again received a WhatsApp call on July 4, accompanied by photographs and videos of his residence, indicating that the accused had conducted surveillance of it. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said that during the probe, it surfaced that the gang was targeting several other businessmen as well. “The accused were conducting recce of businessmen across Delhi-NCR and identifying potential victims. Similar extortion calls had also been made to several jewellers in the Karol Bagh area,” the DCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} With the help of CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the 19-year-old was apprehended in Srinivaspuri, and his mobile phone contained photographs and videos of several residences that he had shared with other gang members via the encrypted messaging application Signal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the help of CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the 19-year-old was apprehended in Srinivaspuri, and his mobile phone contained photographs and videos of several residences that he had shared with other gang members via the encrypted messaging application Signal. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on his interrogation, the other two accused were also arrested.

Police said the 23-year-old accused had previously been arrested in connection with the murder of a gym owner in Greater Kailash-I in 2024 and was released on bail on May 29 this year.

“The accused had shifted to Delhi from Azamgarh and was preparing to execute the planned killings,” the DCP said.

Police recovered three sophisticated pistols, including a 9 mm pistol and a Beretta pistol, along with 26 live cartridges.