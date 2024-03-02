 3 held for firing at Rohini jewellery store | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
3 held for firing at Rohini jewellery store

3 held for firing at Rohini jewellery store

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2024 04:46 PM IST

Police said that the men were attempting to commit a robbery, but failed to open the main door of the store

The Delhi Police have arrested three people for opening fire at a jewellery store at a crowded market in Rohini, officers aware of the matter said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at Royal Market in Rohini Sector 20 (File)

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night at Royal Market in Rohini Sector 20, when two men fired at least three bullets at the store. Officers investigating the case said that the men were attempting to commit a robbery, but failed to open the main door of the store despite repeated attempts, and ended up firing at the store’s window, before fleeing in a getaway car — a Maruti Swift that was driven by the third suspect.

The arrested three — all Haryana residents — were identified as Nishant Kala,22 from Rohtak, Hardeep Kumar, 24, from Gohana Road, and Saurav Kumar, 24, from Sonepat. Police said that the attempted robbery in Rohini was part of a string of robberies they committed in Delhi and Haryana.

“They committed a robbery of 6,500 at a petrol pump in Sonepat on February 26. The next day, they again committed a robbery of 27,000 at another petrol pump in Bahadurgarh. On February 28, they made the failed robbery attempt at the jewellery shop in Rohini Sector 20, and on February 29, they stole 4.50 lakh from a petrol pump in Panipat,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

According to police, two of the arrested men have a criminal history — Kala was previously involved in an attempt to murder case and was currently out on bail, while Hardeep is a member of the Chanda Biddal gang.

