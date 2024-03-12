 3 men wanted for murder arrested from Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / 3 men wanted for murder arrested from Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar

3 men wanted for murder arrested from Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Mar 12, 2024 12:45 PM IST

On March 9, the three allegedly shot dead Arbaaz Khan,24, and wounded Mohammad Abid Khan, 22 with initial probe suggesting that the attack was the result of gang rivalry

Three suspects, who allegedly shot dead a man and wounded another person in Delhi’s Seelampur on March 9, were arrested following a gunfight at Jyoti Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday, a police officer said.

Police said a special team was tipped off about the plans of the three. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Deputy police commissioner (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a special team was tipped off about the plans of Arif Khalid, 22, Ali Fahad, 23, and Al Sehejaan, 22, on Monday. “The information was developed and it was learnt that they would be near Ambedkar College in Jyoti Nagar in northeast Delhi. Accordingly, a trap was laid. Around 1.30am on Tuesday, the suspects were spotted on a scooter.”

Tirkey said the three were asked to stop but they fired at the police party and tried to escape. “In retaliatory fire, all three criminals were shot and they suffered bullet injuries to their legs.” He said the three and the police party fired 13 rounds each. “The scooter the criminals were using was stolen from Hazrat Nizamuddin in August last year.”

He said the three were undergoing treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital. An attempt to murder and Arms Act case was being registered against them. “Our teams are making efforts to nab the remaining attackers in the Seelampur murder and attempted murder case. We are also trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the crime,” said Tirkey.

On March 9, the three allegedly shot dead Arbaaz Khan,24, and wounded Mohammad Abid Khan, 22. Initial probe suggested that the attack was the result of rivalry between Hashim Baba and the Chhenu Pehalwan-led gangs.

The three were also involved in cases of theft and shooting and three pistols with cartridges were recovered from them.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

