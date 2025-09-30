3 of family killed in hit-and-run near Mukundpur flyover, Delhi

Three members of a family died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed their bike and ran over them near the Mukundpur flyover on the Outer Ring Road in northwest Delhi early on Monday. The accused drove away after the crash. Police said the motorcycle riders—aged 60, 28, and 12—died instantly; Jahangirpuri cops registered a case and are checking CCTV on Outer Ring Road for leads. (HT Archive)

According to police, the deceased are Shahid Ahmed, 60, his son Faiz Ahmed, 28, and Faiz’s nephew Hamza, 12. Investigators said Jahangirpuri police station received a call at 12.05am about the accident. Shahid was the one riding the bike.

“Upon reaching the spot, it was found that three people riding a motorcycle had died in a suspected hit-and-run accident. No CCTV cameras were found in the immediate vicinity of the site. However, the route is being thoroughly checked for any available footage or other clues. No eyewitnesses were also found,” a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence at Jahangirpuri police station.

Aarif, a relative of the deceased, told HT, “We were all in Nawada for the party. Shahid and his family had come from their home in north Gonda and everyone left by 9-10pm. While some family members left the party on cab, the three went by motorcycle. On the way, a relative from the cab called Shahid, when the receiver told them about the accident.”