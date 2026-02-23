3 women in Malviya Nagar allege racial abuse; FIR lodged

Three women from Northeast India, including a Delhi University student, have alleged that a couple in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar threatened and hurled racial abuse at them during a dispute over dust from electrical work at their rented accommodation last week, police said on Sunday. A video of the incident was also circulating widely on social media. The women alleged they felt mentally harassed and humiliated. No physical injuries were reported. (Photo for representation)

Police identified as Harsh Singh, a media consultant, and his wife Ruby, who live one floor below them in a multi-storey apartment, and said a case had been registered against the two on Saturday on the basis of a complaint by one of the women.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-south) Ankit Chauhan said under sections 79 (outraging modesty of women), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 196 (promoting enmity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused have not yet been arrested. Police said notices will be issued as part of the investigation and appropriate action will follow based on the findings.

In the video of the incident a woman is heard making derogatory and racially motivated comments against three other women. She then warns the three against “messing with them” because the man is the son of a “customs officer”. She also threatens to beat them with a stick. They appear to be standing in the staircase area and a man is also visible. It was not clear who shot the video and HT could not independently verify its content.

According to police, the incident took place around 3:30 pm on Friday, when the three women — aged between 19 and 23 — were getting electrical installation work done at their residence. During the process, some dust and debris allegedly fell on the flat couple’s flat below.

In their complaint, the women alleged that the couple came up to their floor and picked a fight, using derogatory language targeting their ethnicity, insulting their modesty, and issuing threats. They alleged they felt mentally harassed and humiliated. No physical injuries were reported.

A police officer investigating the case said that two of the women are from Arunachal Pradesh and one is from Manipur. One of them is pursuing graduation at Delhi University, while the other two are preparing for competitive examinations.

Police said statements of the complainants have been recorded and efforts are underway to corroborate the sequence of events. Officers are also likely to examine other residents of the building.

“Further legal action will be taken as per law after due investigation,” the officer said

Police said they are examining whether any prior disputes existed between the tenants and the accused couple.

The three women continue to reside in the same rented premises. Investigators said they are ensuring that there is no escalation and that the complainants feel secure.