3,000 calls received on Delhi govt’s anti-pollution toll-free number

New Delhi: Twelve days after launching the ‘Paryavaran Mitra’ campaign which asks people to come forward as volunteers and assist the Delhi government in its fight against pollution, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the government had so far received over 3,500 missed calls on their toll-free number.

Rai was chairing a review meeting on the process for selecting these volunteers, stating the environment department had begun the initial screening process. “According to the report released by the environment department, so far about 3,500 people have given a missed call on the toll-free number 8448441758 issued by the department to become Paryavaran Mitra. The department has also begun the initial round of the screening process,” he said.

To register as a Paryvaran Mitra, which roughly translates to friend of the environment, Rai said one simply needed to give a missed call on the toll-free number 8448441758, following which the government starts the registration process.

“Paryavaran Mitras are an opportunity for lakhs of citizens of Delhi to know how they can become allies and partners in the fight against pollution. After making a missed call, in a very simple way, you will have to fill a registration form comprising of 3-4 questions on WhatsApp. After that, the environment department will contact you for the next step,” he said.

The minister said the main objective of launching Paryavaran Mitra programme was to create a network of people in Delhi who have the awareness, knowledge, commitment, and can look into environmental sustainability.