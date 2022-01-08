300,000 people in Delhi eligible to get Covid booster shots from Monday

Senior citizens and at least 300,000 fully vaccinated health and front line workers will be eligible for a third precautionary jab that will start being administered in Delhi from Monday, according to estimates by local authorities.

The directorate of family welfare of the Delhi government issued an order on Friday, asking all district magistrates, hospitals and vaccination centres to administer the precautionary dose to eligible beneficiaries based on the reference number mentioned on their vaccination certificates.

Online appointments on the CoWIN portal for the booster jabs began on Saturday evening. Those who got the second dose 39 weeks ago (roughly nine months) will be eligible for the precautionary shots, health officials said.

“The reference number generated on the vaccination certificate identifies the beneficiaries as health care workers, front line workers, senior citizens, or the general people. That is how the verification of eligible people will be done to avoid discrepancies,” a government spokesperson said.

“If by chance an eligible beneficiary does not have his or her status assigned as a health or fornt line worker, then they will first have to get their status appropriately assigned to get the precautionary dose,” the spokesperson added. “For those aged 60 years and above, there will not be any problems in obtaining the shot as their age is clearly mentioned on the certificates.”

To assign the status of a health or front line worker, the beneficiary will have to produce his or her employment certificate at any government-run vaccination centre. For senior citizens, the booster shot will be available at all vaccination centres across the city. The CoWIN system will send a text alert to the beneficiaries when their booster dose becomes due.

In its Friday order, the Delhi government urged private hospitals to ensure that their staff get the booster dose. “Private hospitals that function as Covid-19 vaccination centres can vaccinate their staff (doctors, paramedics etc.) at the hospital itself,” the January 7 order said. “District magistrates, chief medical officers and district immunization officers are requested to issue necessary instructions to the hospitals concerned in this regard.”

“The number of daily eligible beneficiaries will keep changing depending on the 39-week gap,” a health official said on condition of anonymity. “Text messages will be sent to the eligible people accordingly. Districts are also spreading awareness among senior citizens about the programme. A doctor’s certificate is not required for senior citizens with comorbidities to obtain the shot.”

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre’s decision to start precautionary third doses for high priority categories from January 10. The same vaccine that was administered as the first and second doses is to be administered as the booster shot as well.

It means those who were administered Covaxin as their first and second doses will receive the same as their precautionary dose. People who received Covishield and the first and second does will likewise get the same vaccine as a booster dose, officials said.

The booster dose programme comes at a time when the country is in the clutch of a third wave of Covid-19 infections. The emergence of a highly transmissible Omicron variant is contributing to the surge, though the severity and fatality of the disease is currently low.

Delhi on Saturday reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 infections and seven deaths. The number of containment zones in Delhi on Saturday was 9,227.

All arrangements are in place to start administering booster shots for the high priority groups, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said. “We have adequate doses and proper infrastructure in place to vaccinate about 300,000 people everyday,” he said. “Delhi has full stock of booster doses to start the drive.”

