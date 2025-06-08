30-year-old man held for issuing death threat to Delhi CM

Police have apprehended a 30-year-old man for allegedly issuing a threat to kill chief minister Rekha Gupta late on Thursday night. The man was identified as Shlok Tiwari, a resident of Ghaziabad, who works as a deed writer in a city court and is also pursuing a bachelor’s degree of law. (ANI)

The call was made to the Ghaziabad police control room which had then alerted Delhi Police.

His interrogation found that he man allegedly wanted police to help him resolve a dispute between him and his estranged wife, and when they didn’t, he made a threat call, police said.

“There is no threat to the CM’s life,” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the man lives with his mother, and is estranged from his wife. “He said that she left him because of his drinking habits and verbal assault,” the officer said.

Tiwari has made over 40 calls on the emergency number between February and June, police said.

“On Thursday night, he was drunk and he made five-six calls to the control room asking them to help him talk to his wife. It’s not their mandate to do so, therefore, they said they can’t help. In the second last call, he said that if police doesn’t help him, he’ll make such a call that they’ll keep looking for him and they’ll be on their toes. He then called and said that Delhi CM will be killed,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

He was apprehended late on Friday night. Tiwari was then jointly questioned by Delhi Police, Ghaziabad Police, Special Cell and Special Branch officers.

“Legal opinion has been sought on action to be taken against him,” the officer said.

“The man was in an inebriated state and said that he was also upset as he had a long-standing domestic dispute with his wife.The man was handed over to Delhi Police,” Dhawal Jaiswal, DCP of City Zone, said.