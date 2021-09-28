30-yr-old woman goes missing from Delhi, found in Surat

New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman, who left behind her family in Delhi after a fight with her husband, was finally found in Surat after her husband registered a missing complaint here in Delhi.

Police said the woman, who was trying to conceal her identity, started working as a tutor to earn money. She chose to settle in Surat as she had lived there before, during her father’s posting as a serviceman before his retirement.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Monika Bhardwaj said the woman went missing from Delhi since August 17. Her husband, who lodged a complaint, told police that she went to get medicines from a market near their house, leaving behind her two daughters aged six and four.

“On September 3, the anti-human trafficking unit of Delhi Police received a request to find the woman, soon after which a team was constituted to trace her,” said Bhardwaj. “The team collected relevant details. People connected to her had no clue about her whereabouts. Her call detail records were also procured but there was no activity on her phone number.”

“Several numbers were tracked and one of them led to her location in Gujarat’s Surat. The person in whose name the number was registered, identified as Manish Jha, was contacted. He refused to have known the woman. The team pursued this contact further and made local enquiries from his family members. Finally, his two daughters identified the woman and said she was their tuition teacher. Manish revealed the woman was living at an apartment in Sapna Nagar in Surat,” said Bhardwaj.

According to police, the woman said that due to some family dispute, she decided to leave her two daughters with her husband and live elsewhere. She first went to Rewari from where she boarded a bus for Jaipur and thereafter, took a Volvo bus for Mumbai in search of a job.

However, when the bus reached the industrial area of Surat, she sensed good job opportunities there. Moreover, since her father was a former serviceman, she had lived there with him during one of his postings, said police.

Police said the woman started giving tuitions to students of primary classes and also worked at a small beauty parlour to make ends meet. She has been handed over to local police for further proceedings.