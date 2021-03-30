Home / Cities / Delhi News / 3,282 people fined in Delhi for violating traffic rules on Holi
delhi news

3,282 people fined in Delhi for violating traffic rules on Holi

They included 1,255 to two-wheeler riders riding their vehicles without helmets. A total of 170 were ticketed for triple riding on two-wheelers. As many as 100 were caught for riding or driving under the influence of alcohol while 121 people were ticketed for dangerous driving
By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 09:03 AM IST
People play with dry colours on Holi at Paharganj, New Delhi, on Monday, March 29. (PTI)

The Delhi Police fined 3,282 people for violating traffic rules during the Holi celebrations on Monday. A majority of those penalised were two-wheeler riders riding without helmets even as no fatal road accident was reported.

Till 4pm on Monday, 730 tickets were issued for the violation of mandatory mask-wearing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and nine for that of social distancing violations. Another three were fined for spitting in public places, according to the Delhi Police data. A total of 5,73,457 people were fined for violating mask, social distancing, and spitting rules.

Also Read | Petrol and diesel prices cut again today, check rates here

As many as 3,282 tickets were issued. They included 1,255 to two-wheeler riders riding their vehicles without helmets. A total of 170 were ticketed for triple riding on two-wheelers. As many as 100 were caught for riding or driving under the influence of alcohol while 121 people were ticketed for dangerous driving. There were 1,636 tickets issued for other violations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi sees hottest March day in 76 years, temperature set to drop from today

Delhi police issues 3,282 challans for traffic violations on Holi

Relish refreshing thandai, with a twist!

Delhi records highest temperature in March in 76 years: IMD

Traffic disturbances continued at farmer protest sites of Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri. The carriageways to Delhi from Ghaziabad remained closed at the inter-state border, where farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been camping for over four months. One carriageway to Ghaziabad from Delhi is open.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP