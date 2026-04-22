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35 Delhi govt officers awarded with Chief Minister's Awards marking Civil Services Day

35 Delhi govt officers awarded with Chief Minister's Awards marking Civil Services Day

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 12:05 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, As many as 35 Delhi government officers were awarded with the Chief Minister's Awards, marking Civil Services Day on Tuesday.

35 Delhi govt officers awarded with Chief Minister's Awards marking Civil Services Day

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta felicitated government employees who demonstrated outstanding and innovative work in the administrative sphere, a CMO statement said, adding that the Chief Minister's Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Governance and Public Service Delivery 2026 were presented for the very first time.

The awards were conferred upon public servants who have undertaken exceptional and effective work to bring about improvements in governance and public services.

The awardees included Veditha Reddy , Sunny K Singh, Ajay Kumar, Kumar Abhishek and Vibhav Shukla , Ajay Kumar Bisht , DB Gupta , Pradeep Tayal , Sanjeev Gosain and Arvind Kumar , the statement mentioned.

Other awardees included Dr Munisha Agrawal, Dr Praveen Kumar, Krishna Kumar Singh, K Murugan, Lata Kumari Negi, Dr Chetna Anand, Shurbir Singh, Jitendra Yadav , K Mahesh, Tapasya Raghav, among others.

A high-level committee, chaired by the chief secretary and comprising administrative secretaries from various departments along with senior officials from the administrative reforms department, evaluated the nominations for the awards that were conferred in three categories.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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