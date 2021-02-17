Home / Cities / Delhi News / 35-year-old for attacking SHO at Singhu border: Police
35-year-old for attacking SHO at Singhu border: Police

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking an SHO of the Delhi Police at the Singhu border, where farmers are protesting against the three new agri laws of the Centre, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, who was in an inebriated state, snatched the car keys of one of the officers at the protest site and fled the spot.

Being chased by the police, the accused abandoned the vehicle, snatched a two-wheeler from another man and fled.

The security personnel finally overpowered him near the Mukarba Chowk around 8.30 pm and the station house officer (SHO) suffered injuries caused by a sword on his finger and neck while trying to nab him, a senior police officer said.

The SHO was admitted to a hospital, from where he was discharged after treatment, the police said.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, they added.

