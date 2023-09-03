Man stabs his wife to death in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri

A 38-year-old woman died at a hospital in Mangolpuri in outer Delhi on Saturday after her husband stabbed her during a quarrel two days earlier, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

There was no eyewitness in the crime and the victim was not in a condition to give a statement, police said.

Police said the husband has been arrested and booked for murder at Mangolpuri police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Singh said that the deceased, Seema Jha, was stabbed in the stomach by her husband Ajit Jha on Thursday evening. “We have arrested the husband and booked him for murder. He has been sent to judicial custody,” the DCP added.

Police said that the couple lived in H block of Mangolpuri with their children. Amit worked for a local company.

Police said that the couple quarrelled often over domestic issues. On Thursday evening, during one such quarrel, Amit allegedly picked up a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Seema in her stomach. The woman received two stab wounds in her stomach before neighbours, who heard the commotion, rushed her to a hospital while Amit allegedly fled the crime spot.

The police received a call later in the evening bout the knife attack from the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital upon which a case of attempt to murder was registered at Mangolpuri police station, said the DCP.

There was no eyewitness in the crime and the victim was not in a condition to give a statement, police said.

However, the initial probe suggested the role of her husband who was later nabbed from the neighbourhood the same day, police said.

The knife allegedly used in the murder was recovered from him. On Saturday, following the woman’s death, the police converted attempt to murder case to a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code.

