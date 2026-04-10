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4 arrested for duping NRIs with fake airline tickets booking website

Four people were arrested for running a fake airline ticket booking scheme targeting NRIs, cheating customers out of large sums.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 04:06 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha, New Delhi
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Four people have been arrested for allegedly setting up a fake airline ticket booking website and Instagram page to target NRIs, offering cheap tickets to the US and Canada and duping hundreds of customers, a police officer said on Thursday.

A Mercedes S Class, 47 lakh in cash, and other valuables, was recovered from the key accused possession. (Representative photo)

The key accused, a 34-year-old man, was arrested from his residence in Patel Nagar. A Mercedes S Class, which he allegedly purchased with the duped money, 47 lakh in cash, and other valuables, was recovered from his possession. Subsequently, his associates, a 24-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 52-year-old man were arrested from Mumbai.

According to the police, the matter came to light on Tuesday when a south Delhi-based businessman approached them and alleged that his brother, who lives in Canada and was planning to come to India, was cheated out of 3.8 lakh on a ticket-booking platform.

During the probe, a police team discovered a fake website, “flypedia.ca,” and an Instagram page with the same name, both of which have been active for a year.

The key accused associates supplied mule accounts and bank details.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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