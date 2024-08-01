4 dead in separate incidents as heavy rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR: Police

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman and her child allegedly drowned in a waterlogged drain, while a 12-year-old boy allegedly died of electrocution, and another person died due to a building collapse in three separate incidents as heavy rains lashed New Delhi and its surrounding areas on Wednesday. Water logging after heavy rainfall in New Delhi (HT Photo)

Delhi Police said that more than 119 waterlogging incidents were recorded across the national capital region (NCR), along with 26 building collapses and 35 tree-falling incidents, following incessant rain since Wednesday.

According to the police, a woman and her three-year-old son were returning home after shopping when the boy allegedly slipped into a drain. Police said the streets were inundated with water and there was no visibility. The mother tried to rescue her son, but she too fell into the waterlogged drain, said the police. The incident took place in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 around 7.30pm.

“A few locals had spotted the mother and son. Our staff, along with divers and firemen, tried to rescue the duo, but they had drowned. Their bodies were pulled out around 11pm and they were taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,” said an officer familiar with the matter.

In Dwarka, a 12-year-old boy allegedly died of electrocution while he was returning home from tuitions on Wednesday night. Police said they found two plastic pipes containing disconnected electric cables emerging from underground. These cables were tied to a wall near an apartment.

According to the police, the boy’s father told them that his son had almost reached home but was electrocuted near their house at around 7pm because of the cables. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Police said a case has been registered, and they are investigating the negligence that led to the minor’s death.

In another incident that took place in the Subzi-Mandi area, a man died after a house allegedly collapsed on him. Police said the incident took place at around 8.57pm near Robin Cinema, Ghanta Ghar.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Services said a man was trapped under the debris after a two-storey house collapsed in the area. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot who pulled out his body, said officials.

Police said they are conducting an inquiry into the case. The identity of the deceased is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, a portion of the wall of a school in central Delhi’s Daryaganj fell on multiple cars on Wednesday night. Police said nobody was injured.

In another incident, a wall of a house collapsed in the Defence Colony area around 9pm. Police said the house was vacant as it was disputed property, but a passerby suffered injuries as the debris fell on him. Locals immediately rushed to help him and sent him to a clinic.

Heavy rainfall lashed across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, which continued till early Thursday morning, with multiple weather stations recording over 100 mm of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall in the national capital region till August 25.