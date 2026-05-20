4 held for killing 21-yr-old over monetary dispute in Noida

Noida: Two men were arrested while two minors were detained on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man over a dispute for around ₹1,000 near the Hindon River in Noida, police said. “When the victim protested and denied that he had not borrowed any money from them, they allegedly stabbed him multiple times on different parts of his body and fled the spot,” said an officer (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as a resident of Sector 63.

“On Sunday evening, the 21-year-old was called by one of his friends near the Hindon River in Noida to settle a money dispute. Once he reached there, his friends picked up a fight over a ₹1,000 dispute,” said a senior police officer, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

“When the victim protested and denied that he had not borrowed any money from them, they allegedly stabbed him multiple times on different parts of his body and fled the spot,” the officer added.

Police said the friend who had called him to the spot, informed the police about the incident. A visiting police team rushed the 21-year-old to a nearby hospital. Later, the doctors referred him to a Delhi hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

On Sunday, following a complaint from the family of the deceased, police initially registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and formed multiple teams to nab the suspects.

“On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when a police team was checking near the Behlolpur underpass in Noida, four men were spotted moving on two motorcycles. When police tried to nab them, they fired at the police. In retaliatory fire, two of them identified as a 22-year-old, and a 20-year-old, both residents of Sector 63, suffered bullet injuries to their legs,” said Shailendra Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Central Noida).

“Two minors, who were also with them on bikes, were detained for their alleged involvement in the killing,” he added.

Later, an investigation revealed that the deceased had not borrowed any money from the suspects, said Amit Kumar, station house officer, Sector 63. “As they were friends, earlier they had ordered something to eat and the deceased had told them to pay for it later. They were pressurising him to pay that promised money,” he added.

Officials said now section 103 (murder) of the BNS will also be added to the FIR, and further investigation is underway.