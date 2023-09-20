4 men sustain injuries after scuffle breaks out in northeast Delhi

Four men sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out between two groups in north east Delhi’s Jaffrabad on Tuesday night.

Police said that deployment of officials in the area was increased more than usual to ensure law and order was maintained.

Police said that a man objected to a few boys passing comments at his sister which led to the fight. Two cases have been registered based on the complaints by both sides, police added.

Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Joy Tirkey said that the injured have been identified as Shahrukh Khan, 30, Bunty (goes by his first name), 22, Fahim Khan, 42, and Rashid Khan, 19. While the other three are residents of Jafrabad, Rashid resides in Brahmpuri.

Police said that around 11.30pm, Rashid and his 29-year-old sister were walking past Kashmiri House in Jafrabad when a few men passed some remarks at them. “When Rashid protested, he was roughed up by the men and he sustained injuries on his right arm. Rashid then called his friends from Brahmpuri and the two groups clashed with each other,” Tirkey said.

Based on the complaints from Bunty and Rashid, police registered two cases under sections - 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said that deployment of officials in the area was increased more than usual to ensure law and order was maintained.

