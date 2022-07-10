4 more held for murder of 80-yr-old Delhi woman who was killed by grandson

Four men, including three related to each other, have been arrested in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old woman, who was killed by her 17-year-old grandson, who has already been apprehended, at her Shalimar Bagh flat in northwest Delhi on Thursday night for refusing to give him money, police said on Sunday.

The four men are friends of the teenager, who owed them around ₹1.5 lakh that he had borrowed from them over months and spent on various expenses. The four were part of the murder conspiracy as they had been putting pressure on him for returning their money and instigated him to get it from his grandmother, after knowing that she had sold property worth around ₹16 crore some months ago, the police said, adding that the four were caught from different areas in Delhi on Saturday, after they returned from their trip to the hills.

“The teenager slit the elderly woman’s throat, stole around ₹6 lakh and fled on Thursday night. After killing the woman, the teenager had a video call with the four friends and showed them his dead and bleeding grandmother to make them believe that the job was done. Thereafter, he met them the same night and gave them around ₹5.70 lakh, the teenager has claimed. However, the four men claim that he only gave them around ₹1.5 lakh using which they went to Dehradun on a holiday and partied there,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani.

The arrested men were identified as Sachin Bhagel, 28, Sahil Saini, 22, and his two cousins Mayank Saini, 21, and Sunny Saini, 19. Sachin and Sahil live with their respective families in Haiderpur area while Sunny is a resident of Adarsh Nagar. Mayank is from Shalimar Bagh. All four are unemployed and have been in bad company. The teenager also fell into their bad company and was often seen with them, said the DCP.

A few months ago, the teenager’s mobile phone broke and he took money from his friend to repair it. When the friend began demanding his money, he sought it from the four men and gave it to his friend. That was the first time that he borrowed money from them. Thereafter, he took money from them on one pretext or the other and could not return it. As the amount was nearly ₹1.5 lakh, the four began urging him for returning their money and suggested he get it from his grandmother anyhow, even at the cost of her life, the police said.

“The planning for the murder of the elderly woman for money was going on for a week. The four men provoked and motivated the teenager for executing the murder plot. The four and the teenager have different versions regarding the stolen money. We are trying to establish who is lying and misleading us,” added Rangnani.

On Friday at about 11am, the Shalimar Bagh police received a call about the murder of an elderly woman at her first floor flat in BS block of Shalimar Bagh. A police team went to the flat and found the woman lying on the bed with her throat slit. The bed was soaked in blood and bloodstains were also found on the wall behind it, suggesting that the elderly woman may be sitting or standing when her throat was slit with the blade.

Inspection of the crime scene revealed that all jewellery on the woman’s body were intact and there was no sign of any forced entry. The main door to the flat was latched from outside, indicating that the killer was likely to be known to the deceased. A case of murder was registered and several teams, including the northwest district’s special staff and anti-auto theft squad (AATS), were formed to probe the case, the DCP said.

During the probe, the teams scanned CCTV cameras installed in the lane outside the elderly woman’s flat. The cameras captured the woman’s grandson entering the four-storey Janta Flat building where the elderly woman lived alone for over a year. His face was covered with a towel when he entered the building around 9 pm and left around 11 pm on Thursday. The suspect’s video footage was shown to the woman’s family members and they identified him as the son of her youngest son, an investigator said.

The teenager, a Class 12 student, was caught on Friday afternoon from a private school in northwest Delhi, where he had gone to attend his classes in the morning, less than 12 hours after he killed his grandmother using a blade. The clothes that the teenager wore at the time of the crime were also recovered. But, the weapon is yet to be found, the police said.

When confronted with the video footage and other evidence, the teenager confessed to the crime and revealed that he killed his grandmother for money and other reasons. The teenager claimed that the elderly woman humiliated his mother and did not like her because she was the second wife of her son. She also scolded him whenever he demanded money from her, another investigator said.

“However, other family members and neighbours did not approve his claims, suggesting that he apparently cooked up the humiliation story to gain sympathy and get lesser punishment for his crime,” the officer added.

