400-bed Covid care centre at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to begin operations today, says Satyendar Jain

The 400-bed Covid care and centre at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib will be operational from Monday, said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who was on a visit to review the amenities. Thanking the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), the health minister said the facility is equipped with essential oxygen support and medicines.

"The 400 bed Covid Care & treatment Centre at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj is commencing service from today. Visited the facility to review the amenities. It is equipped with oxygen support and medicines. Thankful to Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee for their undying support," Jain tweeted with pictures of the facility on Monday.

The facility with 400 oxygen beds will be functional from Monday 2pm, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said.

The most significant part of the facility is that it has been attached to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, the Covid-19 dedicated hospital. "The Covid care centre is being managed by 50 doctors from the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. They will be supported by a team of 150 nurses and ward boys," a PTI report quoted Singh as saying.

Jain recognised the centre's association with LNJP and said, reported ANI, "This facility has been attached to LNJP Hospital. There is a ray of hope as no. of cases is going down in Delhi but we need to stay alert."

The national capital faced an acute shortage of life-saving gas, with hospitals like the LNJP and Ganga Ram sending out SOS alerts to the state government as only a few hours of supply was left with them.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the number of reports and SOS calls from hospitals running low on oxygen has decreased due to Delhi high court, Supreme Court and the Centre's assistance. Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the Capital for another week till May 17 with stringent restrictions to break the chain of transmission, as he said the infection rate is still high.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also contributed a sum of ₹2 crore to the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Centre to help Delhi fight the second wave of Covid-19.