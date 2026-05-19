40-year-old dies as auto and motorcycle collide in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar
A 40-year-old man died and a 25-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle in Delhi.
A 40-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
According to police, the Mayur Vihar police station control room received a call about the accident near Block 31 on Nala Road around 2am. When police reached the spot, they found that a collision had taken place between an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle.The two injured men had been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital by passersby, police said.
During treatment, Kapil, 40, a resident of Trilokpuri, who was travelling in the auto-rickshaw, was declared dead by doctors, police said.
The motorcycle rider, identified as Satyam, 25, also a resident of Trilokpuri, sustained critical injuries and was later referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment. Police said he was declared unfit to give his statement.
A crime team inspected the scene and photographed the spot. Investigators also examined CCTV footage from nearby areas as part of the probe.
Police have registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving), 125A (causing hurt) and 106 (causing death by negligence)of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mayur Vihar police station. Further investigation is underway.{{/usCountry}}
Police have registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving), 125A (causing hurt) and 106 (causing death by negligence)of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mayur Vihar police station. Further investigation is underway.{{/usCountry}}
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