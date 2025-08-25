40-year-old dies of electrocution amid waterlogging in Delhi

A 40-year-old man died of electrocution on Sunday night after allegedly coming in contact with an electric pole while walking down a waterlogged road in west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar, police said. Police said that Kirti Nagar police station received a call at 9:40pm from Acharya Bhikshu Hospital. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said that the deceased identified as Pawan Yadav, resident of Basai Darapur, used to work as a mechanic.

Police said that Kirti Nagar police station received a call at 9:40pm from Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, where Yadav was brought in an unconscious state after electrocution. He was declared dead on arrival, added the police.

Initial inquiry revealed that Yadav had slipped on rain-soaked mud while passing through near Kesar T-Point and accidentally touched an electric pole, resulting in electrocution, said police.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings and further investigation is on.

Last year, nearly 10 people died of electrocution during the monsoon season. A 12-year-old boy allegedly died of electrocution after coming in contact with current flowing through water due to open wires in a DDA colony in Dwarka’s Bindapur. In another incident, a 28-year-old man died of electrocution at his home in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur.

A 24-year-old aspirant Nilesh Rai died after he slipped on a waterlogged street and was electrocuted while touching an iron gate that was in contact with a wire. A 34-year-old Poonam Devi electrocuted as current passed through the water clogged in a street in north east Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar.