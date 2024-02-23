42-year-old loan agent killed after stray bovine tramples him in south Delhi

A 42-year-old man died due to injuries after a stray bovine attacked and trampled him on a street in the Devli Khanpur area in south Delhi on Thursday morning, the Delhi Police said on Friday. Subhash Kumar Jha

Police identified the victim as Subhash Kumar Jha, a resident of the Khanpur area, who worked as a loan agent. Jha was originally from Bihar and had gone to drop his six-year-old son at the school bus stop around 8am when the incident happened. Police said Jha suffered multiple fractures to his ribs, skull and other bones and he died due to puncture of vital organs and internal bleeding.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said police received a call at 11.45am on Thursday regarding the incident at the Tigri police station from a private hospital in south Delhi. No case was registered in connection with the incident, while inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) were initiated as the person was killed by an animal, police added.

“Jha was attacked by a stray bovine while standing near a shopping mart at Devli Road. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he died during treatment. The body was handed over to his family after treatment,” said DCP Chauhan. It was not immediately clear if the bovine was a cow or a bull.

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. In the 2-minute and 20-second video clip that surfaced on social media on Friday, a black bovine is ostensibly seen trampling a man and he falls on the ground. The bovine then stamps the man while his son in school uniform is seen trying to rescue his father. Soon, another person picks up a wooden plank and hits the bovine to save the victim and is joined by a few more passersby. The victim soon becomes unconscious after the attack.