Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 44 workers of right-wing groups demanding the renaming of Qutub Minar detained
delhi news

44 workers of right-wing groups demanding the renaming of Qutub Minar detained

The demonstrators claim that the Qutub Minar was built by the "great king Vikramaditya", but later, Qutubuddin Aibak claimed credit for it.
Police personnel detained members of right-wing organizations who were reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Qutub Minar, demanding to rename the monument as 'Vishnu Stambh', in New Delhi.(Amit Sharma)
Published on May 10, 2022 06:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Delhi Police detained 44 members of the United Hindu Front and Rashtravadi Shiv Sena for allegedly holding a demonstration without permission at Qutub Minar on Tuesday demanding that the iconic monument be renamed "Vishnu Stambha". During the demonstration, the members of fringe right-wing groups also recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar complex. They also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and displayed placards demanding the name change of the centuries-old monument, located in south Delhi's Mehrauli,

The demonstrators claim that the Qutub Minar was built by the "great king Vikramaditya", but later, Qutubuddin Aibak claimed credit for it. "There were 27 temples in the complex and those were destroyed by Aibak. Proof of all this is available as people can find idols of Hindu gods kept in the Qutub Minar complex. Our demand is that Qutub Minar should be called Vishnu Stambha," news agency PTI quoted Bhagwan Goyal, international working president of the United Hindu Front, as saying.

Goyal also claimed that idols are kept at different spots in the complex which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, while demanding that they should be allowed to worship there.

Last month, a Delhi court had directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to remove two idols of Lord Ganesha from the Qutub Minar complex till further directions.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
qutub minar delhi news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP