4th week of 'Switch Delhi' campaign to focus on raising awareness among RWAs

The fourth week of the Delhi government's eight-week campaign, which aims at sensitizing every Delhiite about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles, will begin on Monday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:34 PM IST
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)

Raising awareness among resident welfare associations(RWAs) to promote adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) will be the key focus during the fourth week of 'Switch Delhi' campaign, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday.

Gahlot said the transport department will connect with all the RWAs in Delhi and undertake the awareness activity to make the 'Switch Delhi' campaign a mass movement. 

"The RWAs have played an important role in the development of Delhi. They can play a major role in making people aware about the environmental benefits of EVs and nudge them to make the switch from conventional fossil fuel driven vehicles," he said.

The minister appealed to the RWAs to organise weekly meetings with the early adopters of EVs, saying pledging to install charging points in at least five per cent of parking spaces in their area is crucial for this movement to become a success.

In the third week of the campaign, adoption of electric four-wheelers was promoted through mass awareness activities. In earlier weeks, people were sensitised about adoption of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The minister also emphasised the need for associating local MLAs and councilors with the campaign and urged the RWAs to organize a door-to-door sensitization drive to make residents aware of the economic and environmental benefits of switching to EVs. PTI VIT TDS TDS

