4-year-old girl falls to death from 10th floor in south Delhi

New Delhi: A four-year-old girl died after she allegedly fell from the 10th-floor balcony of a DDA’s Asha Kiran apartment at Kalkaji Extension near Govindpuri in south Delhi on Saturday, where she lived with her parents, a police officer said on Sunday.

Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

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Police suspect no foul play and have initiated inquest proceedings under section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Jasbir Singh said that around 10.30pm, the Govindpuri police station received a call about the incident, and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals. “The girl was declared dead on arrival. The initial probe revealed that the girl was playing on the balcony, her father was out for work, and her mother was at her neighbour’s house when she accidentally fell from the balcony. No foul play has been found,” said the officer.

The 14-storey complex was developed by the Delhi Development Authority to relocate the Bhoomiheen Camp, a slum cluster, in Govindpuri.

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{{^usCountry}} Geeta Das, president of the Resident Welfare Association of Asha Kiran Apartments, said that while playing on the balcony, the child attempted to climb onto the washing machine and fell down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Geeta Das, president of the Resident Welfare Association of Asha Kiran Apartments, said that while playing on the balcony, the child attempted to climb onto the washing machine and fell down. {{/usCountry}}

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The child’s family blamed the lack of adequate safety measures in the high-rise building. “If protective safety grills or netting had been installed in the balconies properly, our child might have been alive today,” a family member said.

HT reached out to the DDA for comment on the allegations, but did not receive a response.

Her father works at a fish market in Kalkaji.

(With agency inputs)