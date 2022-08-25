500 licences for Delhi govt liquor shops issued

New Delhi: The state excise department has allotted nearly 500 retail liquor store licences to four Delhi government corporations, officials aware of the matter said, as the city prepares to revert to its previous excise policy from September 1 and authorities work to ensure adequate liquor supply across the national capital.

Officials said the corporations are trying to ensure “most” of these 500 stores begin operations by September 1 as well.

All private liquor vends in the city will shut once the old policy comes into effect next Thursday, and only government-run stores will operate, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spar over the latter’s allegations of irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy.

The controversial regime was scrapped earlier this month, and the state will revert to its previous excise policy, officials announced, till a fresh plan is chalked out and approved.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC) will run the Capital’s liquor shops from September 1, officials said.

A break-up of licences issued to each corporation was not immediately available.

“We expect around 80 manufacturers and distributors to be registered before September 1 so that a wide bouquet of brands is available for residents and their user experience can be improved,” said an excise department official.

Each of these new stores will be spread over 300 square feet and will also be a far cry from the government shops extant in the city before November 17, 2021, when the new excise policy came into effect. Those shops were dingy, had grilles that led to an undignified buying experience, and were also often poorly stocked.

DSIIDC officials said most of the work on their stores is complete.

“Work is on in full swing to open liquor stores at all 110 spots for which we have received the licences. Nearly 90% interior work has been completed at our upcoming stores in Kanti Nagar [near Krishna Nagar], Jheel, Punjabi Bagh central market, Trilokpuri, Lado Sarai, Jhilmil Phase 1 and at several other locations,” said a DSIIDC official.

The excise department official quoted above said more licences will be issued in the coming months because the Delhi government wants to open 700 liquor stores across the city by the end of this year.

However, till September 1 at least, most of Delhi is likely to go dry, with almost all shops shuttered. During a spot check on Tuesday, HT found the few open shops in the city were scrambling to clear out their stock by August 31, offering hefty discounts and even “buy one, get one free” offers.

Vinod Giri, director general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said the week before September 1 is crucial for the national capital because most of the existing liquor stores are busy emptying their stocks.

“The government should ensure an adequate number of government-run liquor stores are opened by September 1 so that the city does not plunge into a liquor crisis,” said Giri.