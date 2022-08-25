500 licences for Delhi govt liquor shops issued
All private liquor vends in the city will shut once the old policy comes into effect next Thursday, and only government-run stores will operate, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spar over the latter’s allegations of irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy
New Delhi: The state excise department has allotted nearly 500 retail liquor store licences to four Delhi government corporations, officials aware of the matter said, as the city prepares to revert to its previous excise policy from September 1 and authorities work to ensure adequate liquor supply across the national capital.
Officials said the corporations are trying to ensure “most” of these 500 stores begin operations by September 1 as well.
All private liquor vends in the city will shut once the old policy comes into effect next Thursday, and only government-run stores will operate, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spar over the latter’s allegations of irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy.
The controversial regime was scrapped earlier this month, and the state will revert to its previous excise policy, officials announced, till a fresh plan is chalked out and approved.
The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC) will run the Capital’s liquor shops from September 1, officials said.
A break-up of licences issued to each corporation was not immediately available.
“We expect around 80 manufacturers and distributors to be registered before September 1 so that a wide bouquet of brands is available for residents and their user experience can be improved,” said an excise department official.
Each of these new stores will be spread over 300 square feet and will also be a far cry from the government shops extant in the city before November 17, 2021, when the new excise policy came into effect. Those shops were dingy, had grilles that led to an undignified buying experience, and were also often poorly stocked.
DSIIDC officials said most of the work on their stores is complete.
“Work is on in full swing to open liquor stores at all 110 spots for which we have received the licences. Nearly 90% interior work has been completed at our upcoming stores in Kanti Nagar [near Krishna Nagar], Jheel, Punjabi Bagh central market, Trilokpuri, Lado Sarai, Jhilmil Phase 1 and at several other locations,” said a DSIIDC official.
The excise department official quoted above said more licences will be issued in the coming months because the Delhi government wants to open 700 liquor stores across the city by the end of this year.
However, till September 1 at least, most of Delhi is likely to go dry, with almost all shops shuttered. During a spot check on Tuesday, HT found the few open shops in the city were scrambling to clear out their stock by August 31, offering hefty discounts and even “buy one, get one free” offers.
Vinod Giri, director general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said the week before September 1 is crucial for the national capital because most of the existing liquor stores are busy emptying their stocks.
“The government should ensure an adequate number of government-run liquor stores are opened by September 1 so that the city does not plunge into a liquor crisis,” said Giri.
-
Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years
The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt.
-
NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore
Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening. The police are probing whether the employers of the a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.
-
LU students stage protest against police
Lucknow Students locked the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus, Jankipuram and staged a demonstration against Lucknow Police on Wednesday. They alleged that the police unnecessarily troubled them. The university students alleged that police were now threatening to register FIR against them. DCP North Qasim Abidi said the students were asked to share details about cases that they said were fake. He said they had been assured the matter would be looked into.
-
AU to launch foundation course in Urdu for students of other languages
In an initiative to allow students studying Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian at Allahabad University to study Urdu, the department of Urdu at AU is gearing up to introduce a new foundation course as part of a four-year BA (Urdu) course. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the four-year undergraduate course will start from the academic session 2023-24 in AU.
-
Man arrested for duping over 400 in insurance fraud
Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested a member of an insurance fraud gang that has allegedly duped about 440 people across the country, including some from Gurugram and Delhi. The suspect, Rahul Kumar, 26, was arrested from Neb Sarai in Delhi's Saket and confessed that he and his associates were active from the last two and half years and operated from Delhi, the police said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics