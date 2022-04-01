500 women drivers to hit Delhi’s streets in e-autos

Delhi’s public transport sector is undergoing a metamorphosis of sorts — one that aims to make it more gender equal and environmental friendly. After nearly two decades of having just a lone woman auto-rickshaw driver, Delhi on Thursday got 500 more women drivers, and also the highest number of electric autos in any state in India, with the government issuing permits to 3,500 e-auto owners, 500 of whom are women.

E-autos are not only emission free, but also have lower per kilometre running cost compared to a CNG (compressed natural gas) auto. A kilo of CNG costs ₹60.01 in Delhi, as on Thursday, up by ₹7 in the month of March alone.

“For the first time, e-autos are being launched in our state, which is a matter of great pride for the people of Delhi. The blue and lilac coloured autos, which have been flagged off, will start operations from today (Thursday) itself. Keeping the pollution situation of Delhi in mind, we are gradually initiating a paradigm shift in vehicles — from fuel-based to electricity-based. To that end, these electric autos have been introduced, which will now regularly operate in Delhi,” said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, after flagging off the first batch of e-autos from the government’s IP Estate depot.

Autos driven by men will be blue in colour, while those driven by women will be lilac. The colour coding of autos has been done to prevent any misuse of the scheme intended to encourage women drivers.

Hindustan Times, on July 21 last year, had first reported that the Delhi government plans to reserve at least 4,000 fresh permits for electric auto-rickshaws. The city currently has 95,000 registered auto-rickshaws and all of them are CNG-based. There is a cap of 100,000 on autos registered in Delhi.

On September 22, HT reported that the Delhi government has decided to issue 4,261 e-auto permits of which 33% (1,406) will be reserved for women.

Soon after, applications were invited online and a total of 19,846 applications were received from male applicants against a quota of 2,855 e-autos and 743 applications were received from woman applicants against a quota of 1,406 e-autos.

Mamta, who received her registration certificate from Kejriwal on Thursday, said she will be working for the first time in her life. “My husband was an auto driver. Now I , too, will be one and be able to earn money. I got a subsidy of ₹30,000 from the government and 5% additional rebate on my loan interest,” she said.

Sunita Chaudhary, Delhi’s first and, until now, the only woman auto driver since 2003, also shifted to an e-auto from CNG. “Women should not fear driving an auto. I have been driving one since I was 19 years old and it has only increased my confidence. I feel liberated and free,” she said.

Mohan Kumar, another driver who got his RC on Thursday, said he used to drive a taxi and shifted to an e-auto because of the rising CNG prices. “Sky-high CNG prices have made running autos and taxis non-viable in Delhi. That was when I saw Kejriwal’s scheme and thought that I should at least apply. By God’s blessings, my name came up in the computerised draw of lots,” he said.

Kumar said fully charging the e-auto takes him about 3 hours and 45 minutes and it runs about 100-110km on a single charge. “I charge it at my home. The government has allowed domestic electricity to be used for EV charging,” he said.

Kejriwal said e-autos have also turned out to be a means of employment and empowerment for many. “At least 3,500 families will now have a livelihood, and Delhi will now have a large fleet of e-autos available for public use. I believe this is a matter of great pride that we have so many women operating e-autos to support their families. Initially, I had doubts regarding the safety of women drivers. I spoke to one Sunita Chaudhary, who has been driving autos since 2003 – it has been 19 years since she started driving an auto — and she reassured me that safety is not a matter of concern. I congratulate all women who have received their e-autos today,” the chief minister said.

He said within the first year of the implementation of the Delhi EV Policy, electric vehicles accounted for around 10% of the total vehicle sales. “This shows that there is a great amount of enthusiasm among the public regarding this revolution in the transportation sector. It also proves that our EV Policy is a noble one, and its implementation is being received well,” Kejriwal said.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said there will be a lock-in period of five years on e-auto permit holders, during which time they will not be allowed to transfer ownership, unless in the case of the demise of the permit holder. “E-auto cannot be transferred till then, except in case of death. The vehicle will be driven by permit holder only and e-autos registered in the name of women permit holders will have a different colour. It has also been decided that e-autos allotted under the women quota will be permitted to be transferred only to women drivers, subject to the restriction of five years,” he said.

